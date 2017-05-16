Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, teacher Kelly Gasior, left, and students, from left, Olivia Mashtaire, Ryan Lysek, Christian Vazquez and Tyler Lysek stand with a statue of a Buffalo that's been emblazoned with anti-bullying messages outside Lorraine Academy, Public School No. 72, in Buffalo, N.Y. One in every 5 middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school and the number of reports of sexual assault on college campuses has more than tripled over the past decade, according to a federal study released Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Carolyn Thompson, File AP Photo