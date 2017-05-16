Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop near Three Forks.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Gootkin tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (bit.ly/2pR1e2k) that Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road.
The suspect vehicle was spotted near Anaconda. Officers deployed spike strips and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped about 35 miles east of Missoula.
Gootkin says the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital. The driver, the shooter's father, was arrested.
The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.
