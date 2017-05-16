Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes sweat form her face during a tennis match against Christina Mchale of the United States, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes sweat form her face during a tennis match against Christina Mchale of the United States, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 15, 2017. Andrew Medichini AP Photo
Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes sweat form her face during a tennis match against Christina Mchale of the United States, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 15, 2017. Andrew Medichini AP Photo

Nation & World

May 16, 2017 10:18 AM

Maria Sharapova not given wild-card entry for French Open

The Associated Press
PARIS

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has not been given a wild-card entry for the French Open.

Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he informed Sharapova of the decision in person that it was not possible.

Sharapova, who has titles at all four majors, won at Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014.

Her ranking, outside the top 200 this week, won't be good enough to even make the qualifying field at Roland Garros.

The tournament begins May 28.

She has played three tournaments thanks to wild cards since her return from a 15-month drug ban last month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos