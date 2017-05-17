Nation & World

May 17, 2017 10:32 AM

US extends Iran nuke sanctions relief, adds other sanctions

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is extending sanctions relief for Iran that was granted under the Obama-era nuclear agreement, while imposing new economic penalties over Iranian ballistic missile activity.

The State Department says it is telling Congress it will continue to waive sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision comes just before the Obama administration's last six-month waiver expires.

By pairing the waiver of old sanctions with an announcement of new ones, the Trump administration is trying to show it's being tough on Iran even as it adheres to the nuclear deal for now. President Donald Trump has said he's reviewing the deal's future.

The new sanctions target Iranian military officials and others accused of supplying Iran with materials for ballistic missiles.

