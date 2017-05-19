Owner: No flak from the law for floating Alaska strip club

FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel. Byler, who is appealing the case, says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" protests, complete with exotic dancers, Thursday May 18, 2017. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File)