The Latest: Turkey's Erdogan re-elected as party leader

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by his wife Emine, left and Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, waves to supporters during the congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party kicked off an extraordinary congress to re-elect Erdogan as its chairman, following April 16, 2017 referendum on expanding president's powers that removed a constitutional requirement for presidents to cut off ties with their political parties.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wearing fez, traditional Ottoman hats, gather for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, throws flowers to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine, right, waves to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they gather for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by his wife Emine, right, waves to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by his wife Emine, left and Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, waves to supporters during the congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by his wife Emine, right, waves to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to supporters as he arrives for a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party
