Prosecutor: Too early to call school stabbing a hate crime

This photo released by the University of Maryland Police Department shows Sean Urbanski. Urbanski was charged Sunday, May 21, 2017, with fatally stabbing a visiting student on campus in what police have described as an unprovoked attack that rattled the school over graduation weekend. Urbanski of Severna Park, M.D., faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday, May, 20, 2017, police said. University of Maryland Police Department via AP)