Lawmaker: Hugo Chavez's childhood home burned by protesters

A masked protester holds a placard that reads in Spanish: "Liberty" during clashes with government security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Tens of thousands took to the streets again in what has been two months of near-daily street protests. Demonstrators are demanding new elections and blaming President Nicolas Maduro for the nation's triple-digit inflation, rising crimes and vast food shortages. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo