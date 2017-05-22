2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex

FILE - In this Monday, March 20, 2017, file photo, a Sharia law official whips a man convicted of adultery with a rattan cane in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, when two men each face up to 100 stroke of the cane after neighbors reported them to Islamic religious police for having gay sex. Indonesian police detained dozens of men Sunday, May 21 in a weekend raid on a gay sauna in the capital Jakarta, another sign of growing hostility to homosexuality in the world's most populous Muslim nation. Heri Juanda, File AP Photo