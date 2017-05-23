Court: Ranked choice voting runs afoul of Maine Constitution

Maine's highest court says an election overhaul approved by voters in November runs afoul of the state constitution.
The court declared Tuesday that the ranked-choice voting goal of ensuring a majority for the winning candidate is in conflict with the constitutional mandate that only a plurality of the vote is needed to win elective office.
The non-binding decision opens the door to either legislative action or a lawsuit to undo the law.
Lawmakers asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to issue the advisory opinion. The court is allowed to do so when a "solemn occasion" arises.
Ranked-choice voting aims to let Maine residents rank their ballot choices from first to last. Supporters say it ensures a candidate wins majority support while eliminating the impact of spoilers.
Comments