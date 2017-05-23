Chaffetz formed new firm before saying he would leave House

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. Chaffetz, a five-term Republican, says he doesn't feel compelled to talk about what he may do after leaving Congress next month. But he told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, that the business — Strawberry C— may become a reincarnation of his former public relations and marketing firm. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo