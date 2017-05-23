Coroner: Police should have moved in earlier in Sydney siege

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Jieun Bae runs to armed tactical response police officers for safety after she escaped from a cafe under siege at Martin Place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia. Police responding to the deadly hostage crisis in a Sydney cafe underestimated the gunman's threat and should have stormed the building earlier, rather than waiting to act until the gunman had killed a captive, a coroner said on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo