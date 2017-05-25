Texas pushes ahead with 'bathroom bill' as others shy away

Gov. Greg Abbott, center, offers a pen to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, right, after he signed SB7, a bill to address inappropriate teacher-student relationships, after he signed it during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Austin. Standing behind Abbott, from left, Marc Salvato, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, Rep. Gary VanDeaver, Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Tony Dale. Eric Gay AP Photo