Bangladesh reinstalls justice statue that irked Islamists

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Bangladeshi Muslim boys walk past a Lady Justice statue at the Supreme Court complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A sculptor says authorities in Bangladesh have reinstalled the Lady Justice statue near the country's Supreme Court, two days after its removal following complaints by Islamist hard-liners. Sculptor Mrinal Haque said Sunday, May 28, 2017 workers put the statue back in place a few hundred meters yards) from its original location.