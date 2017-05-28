India imposes security lockdown in Kashmir to stop protests

Kashmiri women watch the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat being displayed in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017. One civilian was killed and dozens of others injured Saturday after massive anti-India protests and clashes erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir following the killing of a prominent rebel commander and his associate in a gunbattle with government forces in the disputed region.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Kashmiri villager listens perched on a tree as a rebel, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle, speaks tributes to rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat who was killed in the gunbattle, in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A Kashmiri villager kisses a rebel, wearing black, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle where rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat was killed, in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Kashmiris carry the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying it to villagers in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Bhat and a fellow militant were killed after troops cordoned off the southern Tral area overnight following a tip that rebels were hiding there, police said.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Kashmiri villagers shout freedom slogans as a rebel, center wearing black, who claimed to have escaped from a gunbattle, speaks as he offers tributes to rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat who was killed in the gunbattle, in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Kashmiri villagers shout freedom slogans as they display body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Bhat and a fellow militant were killed after troops cordoned off the southern Tral area overnight following a tip that rebels were hiding there, police said.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
Kashmiri villagers crowd near the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying his body in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Bhat and a fellow militant were killed after troops cordoned off the southern Tral area overnight following a tip that rebels were hiding there, police said.
Dar Yasin
AP Photo
A young masked Kashmiri protester participates in funeral prayers in absentia for rebel commander and his associate killed in a gunbattle, in Srinagar, India, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Mukhtar Khan
AP Photo
Masked Kashmiri Muslims hold funeral prayers in absentia for rebel commander and his associate killed in a gunbattle, in Srinagar, India, Saturday, May. 27, 2017.
Mukhtar Khan
AP Photo
