In Syria, more airstrikes hit IS de facto capital of Raqqa

This Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows Syrian government troops firing multiple launcher rockets at insurgent group's position, in the Syrian province of Homs. Syrian government-controlled media and a war monitor said on Saturday, May 27, 2017 that the Syrian troops and allied militia have pushed back Islamic State group militants and rebel fighters in a wide offensive in the country's southern desert. Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)