FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley holds a food parcel provided by the World Food Programme, part of the humanitarian aid shipments into Syria, during a visit at the Reyhanli border crossing with Syria, near Hatay, southern Turkey. Haley is presenting another side of President Donald Trump's “America First” doctrine, one that focuses on human rights and humanitarian assistance.
Nation & World

May 30, 2017 12:47 AM

From Nikki Haley, another side of Trump's 'America First'

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
BAB AL-HAWA, Turkey-Syria Border

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is presenting another side of the President Donald Trump's "America First" doctrine, one that focuses on America's traditional roles overseas.

Whereas Trump has emphasized security and prosperity and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has distinguished between America's interests and its values, Haley is the voice insisting the U.S. still seeks to promote human rights, democracy and the well-being of others.

Yet Haley brushes off any suggestion of divergent interests. She says members of Trump's Cabinet simply "see the world through a different scope."

Haley's unique role in the administration was on display last week in Jordan and Turkey during her first official trip. The outspoken former South Carolina governor-turned-Trump diplomat comforted refugees and packed food boxes in a show of hands-on diplomacy.

  Comments  

