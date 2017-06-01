Bomb sniffing dogs walk outside a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Bomb sniffing dogs walk outside a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said. Aaron Favila AP Photo
Nation & World

June 01, 2017 11:53 PM

Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippine casino attack

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Police say a gunman stormed a crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people. They say the gunman fled with the stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Authorities said Friday they suspect the man was trying to rob the casino at Resorts World Manila, a complex of hotels, restaurants, stores and gambling area. The man has not been identified.

Claims on social media said the attack was done by "lone wolf soldiers" of the Islamic State group, but police noted the man didn't shoot anyone he encountered.

