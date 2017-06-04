U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis participate in talks at Government House in Sydney for the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis participate in talks at Government House in Sydney for the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations AUSMIN) Monday, June 5, 2017. The annual meeting brings together the Australian ministers for foreign affairs and for defense with the U.S. secretaries of State and defense, along with senior officials from both portfolios.
Nation & World

June 04, 2017 5:42 PM

Mattis: US and allies 'don't scare' in face of IS attacks

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
SYDNEY

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States and its allies are not intimidated by Islamic State violence.

In remarks at the opening of U.S.-Australian talks in Sydney, Mattis said the allies are united in their resolve to defend against IS.

He did not mention the latest deadly attack in London, but he said IS is wrong to think that by perpetrating violence, it can "scare us."

Mattis said: "We don't scare."

He and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are holding talks with their Australian counterparts.

