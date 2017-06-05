Top-ranking US diplomat in China resigns

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, Deputy Chief of Mission of U.S. Embassy Beijing David Rank, left, shakes hands with Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Xu Hong, right, at the opening ceremony of the 14th Plenary Session of the China-US Joint Liaison Group on Law Enforcement Cooperation at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing. Rank, the top-ranking diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has abruptly resigned, telling colleagues he is leaving the foreign service over disagreements with Trump administration policy. Andy Wong, File AP Photo