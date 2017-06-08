Shakespeare hired as permanent coach of Leicester

FILE - A Tuesday April 11, 2017 file photo of Leicester coach Craig Shakespeare laughing during a press conference at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Leicester has hired Craig Shakespeare as its permanent manager on a three-year deal after his successful interim spell in charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champion. Shakespeare replaced title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February on a short-term deal and won eight of his 16 games, helping Leicester pull clear of the league’s relegation zone. Paul White, File AP Photo