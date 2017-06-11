This undated photo released by the Washington Department of Corrections shows prison inmate Richard Dale Harvel, 30, who escaped from Cedar Creek Correction in Littlerock, Wash., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. The pair were discovered missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped.
This undated photo released by the Washington Department of Corrections shows prison inmate Richard Dale Harvel, 30, who escaped from Cedar Creek Correction in Littlerock, Wash., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. The pair were discovered missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped. Washington Department of Corrections via AP)
This undated photo released by the Washington Department of Corrections shows prison inmate Richard Dale Harvel, 30, who escaped from Cedar Creek Correction in Littlerock, Wash., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3½-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. The pair were discovered missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped. Washington Department of Corrections via AP)

Nation & World

June 11, 2017 5:42 PM

2 Washington inmates who fled over razor-wire fence captured

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
SEATTLE

Authorities on Sunday captured two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Washington state by climbing over a chain-link fence topped with razor wire.

Sage Bear, 26, was serving an almost 11-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter after accidentally shooting a close friend in the head. The other, Richard Harvell, 30, was serving 3½ years on a gun charge.

The pair were caught without incident about 6 miles from Cedar Creek Corrections Center in a rugged forest southwest of Olympia, Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said.

They scaled a 10- to 12-foot (3- to 3.66-meter) razor-wire fence to flee Saturday night and will be treated for minor injuries they received during the escape.

Officials noticed Harvell and Bear missing about 20 minutes after they fled. Officials began escape response procedures and conducted an immediate headcount.

Barclay says he has no other details about the escape or capture.

King County Superior Court records say Bear killed his friend, Armin Okanovic, in 2007, while the two were playing with a handgun they thought was unloaded. Okanvic pointed it at Bear and dry-fired it, but when Bear pointed it back at Okanovic and fired, the gun went off.

Bear, who was 17 at the time, was involved in gangs and had previously been convicted of robbery, burglary and theft, prosecutors said. He had been warned in court at least four times that he was not allowed to have guns.

Bear was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. His anticipated release date was in July 2018.

Harvell was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm in Snohomish County. He began serving his sentence in March, officials said. His release date was tentatively set for March 2019.

Cedar Creek Corrections Center houses about 480 male prisoners.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos