Guatemala prosecutors eye president in kids' home fire probe

FILE - In this March 12, 2017 file photo, people carry the coffin containing the remains of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay, who died in a fire at a children's shelter, to the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala. Guatemalan authorities have arrested five more officials on charges related to the March fire at a state-run home for troubled youth that killed 41 girls. Julia Barrera, spokeswoman for prosecutors, said Monday, June 12, 2017 that among those arrested were Gloria Patricia Castro Gutierrez and Harold Augusto Flores Valenzuela, both of the Childhood and Adolescence prosecutor’s office. The charges are manslaughter, mistreatment of minors and breach of duties. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo