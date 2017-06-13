Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. hits a game-winning RBI single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2 in the 11th inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. is doused with liquid by Cameron Maybin after the team defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2 in the 11th inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr., top center, celebrates his game-winning RBI single with teammates after the 11th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2 in the 11th inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. celebrates his game-winning single during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2 in the 11th inning.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner reacts after he lined out during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. runs the bases on a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Chase Headley points upward after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks tosses his bat after striking out during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner follows through on an RBI single to tie the score during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Chase Headley, right, slides into home plate to score on a single by Brett Gardner as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado waits for the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels starter JC Ramirez watches a pitch to the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Starlin Castro tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels' C.J. Cron, bottom, is caught stealing second base by New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs to first base on a passed ball by Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
