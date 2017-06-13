New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong AP Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Nation & World

June 13, 2017 11:58 PM

Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped New York's six-game winning streak Tuesday night.

New York manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is likely headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Young tied the score at 2 with a solo homer off Tyler Clippard in the eighth and drove home the winning run with a single off the leg of reliever Ben Heller in the 11th.

It was Young's third homer in 15 major league games this season, equaling his total from the previous four seasons combined.

In an unusual streak, the Angels improved to 11-0 on Tuesdays.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos