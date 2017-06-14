‘I want to make them feel better’: 7-year-old girl travels U.S. giving cops hugs

A 7-year-old girl is traveling around the United States trying to show police officers some love.
Rosalyn Baldwin and her mother, Angie Baldwin, set off on road trip in January to dish out hugs to police officers across the country.
"Some people have been mean to them. I want to make them feel better,” Rosalyn Baldwin told ABC7 Chicago.
Since January, they’ve visited Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, according to their official website, and have received more than $7,000 for their trips on Go Fund Me.
They last visited officers in Chicago on Monday and Nebraska on Sunday. All of their visits are documented on Facebook at Rosalynloves.
“She’s been asking me since the Baton Rouge shootings happened. She thought there was so much protesting, it was just — people need love. She says, ‘Mom, it’s about love. We need to love our officers,’” Angie Baldwin told ABC7 Chicago.
In recent years, numerous highly publicized cases around the U.S. of police officers shooting unarmed black men have led to protests and sparked violence in some instances.
“The police have been scrutinized lately. It’s certainly nice to show that somebody cares about us and wants to tell us,” Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham told ABC7 Chicago.
