Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, far left, holds a microphone as he addresses supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Odinga urged his supporters to skip work on Monday in a protest against the country's disputed election and the police killings of rioters, even as the government denounced violent demonstrations as unlawful and urged Kenyans to return to their jobs.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, far left, holds a microphone as he addresses supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Odinga urged his supporters to skip work on Monday in a protest against the country's disputed election and the police killings of rioters, even as the government denounced violent demonstrations as unlawful and urged Kenyans to return to their jobs. Brian Inganga AP Photo
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, far left, holds a microphone as he addresses supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Odinga urged his supporters to skip work on Monday in a protest against the country's disputed election and the police killings of rioters, even as the government denounced violent demonstrations as unlawful and urged Kenyans to return to their jobs. Brian Inganga AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya opposition says it will challenge election in court

By TOM ODULA Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:08 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's opposition announced Wednesday it will challenge the results of last week's presidential election in Supreme Court and wage a campaign of "civil disobedience."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga told reporters that Kenyans won't willingly go along with "democracy's slaughter."

His comments had the potential to set off another wave of protests in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere that already have led to at least two dozen people being shot dead by police since the Aug. 8 vote, according to one prominent Kenyan human rights group.

Odinga has claimed that the election results were hacked and rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term. Kenya's election commission has said there was a hacking attempt but it failed, and election observers have said they saw no signs of interference with the vote.

The opposition last week said going to court was not an option, but Odinga on Wednesday made it clear it is an option now.

"We will not accept and move on," he said. "We shall hold vigils, moments of silence, beat drums and do everything else to draw attention to the gross electoral injustices."

Odinga's challenge after losing the 2013 election to Kenyatta was unsuccessful.

Streets of Nairobi's populous slum of Kibera were empty ahead of Odinga's statements Wednesday, with businesses closed as they awaited his announcement. The opposition stronghold has seen some of the worst clashes between police and civilians protesting the results after the electoral commission announced Kenyatta's win late Friday.

Also Wednesday, Kenya's Interior Minister Fred Matiangi stopped an attempt to de-register two civil society groups that pointed out anomalies in the presidential election.

The National Non-governmental Organizations Board has said it de-registered the Kenya Human Rights Commission and called for the arrest of the directors of the Africa Centre for Open Governance. Both groups monitored the elections.

In a statement, Matiangi said a committee will be formed to look into allegations that the two groups had tax compliance issues and one was not registered. He also ordered that no action be taken against the groups for 90 days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video