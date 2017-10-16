Nation & World

Ex-SKorea leader Park complains about extension of detention

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:06 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Lawyers for jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye have resigned in an apparent protest against a court decision to extend her detention.

The Seoul Central District Court said Park's seven lawyers resigned collectively Monday, three days after it approved an additional six-month arrest warrant for her.

Park was arrested in late March over a range of corruption and other charges.

Park reiterated her innocence during a court session Monday, saying she is the victim of "political revenge" orchestrated by her rivals.

She described her past six months of detention as a "wretched and miserable time."

The comments were Park's first since her corruption trial began after her arrest.

