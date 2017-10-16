Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino arrives at Grawemeyer Hall for a meeting with the university’s interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.
Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino arrives at Grawemeyer Hall for a meeting with the university’s interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation. Michael Clevenger The Courier-Journal via AP
Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid federal investigation

October 16, 2017 11:52 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.

The association, which oversees Louisville's sports programs and is composed of trustees, faculty, students and administrators, voted to oust the longtime Cardinals coach following a board meeting Monday.

The association on Oct. 2 authorized university interim President Greg Postel to begin the process of firing Pitino for cause after Postel placed him on unpaid administrative leave Sept. 27.

Pitino, 65, is not named in court complaints in the federal probe but Postel said in a disciplinary letter that the allegations violated his contract.

The move Monday officially ends Pitino's 16-year tenure with the program, a run that included winning the 2013 NCAA championship but was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents.

