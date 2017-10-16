Court documents provide details in Honolulu corruption case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Police Chief Louis Kealoha. A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI are expected to appear in federal court Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The arrests of Officer Minh-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen and retired major Gordon Shiraishi are part of a federal corruption investigation that stemmed from the peculiar case of a mailbox former chief Louis Kealoha said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle. Nguyen and Shiraishi were part of the unit that investigated the mailbox case. Honolulu Police Department via AP, File)