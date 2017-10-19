Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

This undated photo provided by the Wasilla, Alaska, Police Department shows a more than 4-foot-long 1.2-meter-long) alligator named Allie that couldn't live in a tub in a Wasilla home anymore. Rescue group Valley Aquatics took Allie in. Valley Aquatics owner Sheridan Perkins says Allie is a 3-year-old American alligator, and has thought about re-homing Allie in Florida.