An investigator marks evidence while working the scene of an early morning homicide Thursday,, Oct. 19, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo. The fatal shooting took place outside a housing complex about a mile west of Colorado State University.
An investigator marks evidence while working the scene of an early morning homicide Thursday,, Oct. 19, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo. The fatal shooting took place outside a housing complex about a mile west of Colorado State University. The Coloradoan via AP Timothy Hurst
An investigator marks evidence while working the scene of an early morning homicide Thursday,, Oct. 19, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo. The fatal shooting took place outside a housing complex about a mile west of Colorado State University. The Coloradoan via AP Timothy Hurst

Nation & World

The Latest: Coroner IDs CSU student among 3 fatally shot

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:41 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

The Latest on a shooting about a mile from Colorado State University (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of a 22-year-old student who was among three people found shot to death at an apartment building near Colorado State University.

The Larimer County coroner's office says Savannah McNealy, of Fort Collins, was shot multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say three people were killed and one was wounded in Thursday morning's shooting. One of the people who died is believed to be the suspect.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports McNealy was studying liberal arts, art and art history. She also was a designer for CSU Life, a monthly campus publication.

___

1:35 p.m.

Police say three people are dead and one other person is wounded after a shooting in an apartment building near Colorado State University.

One of those who died in Thursday's shooting was a student at the university but police say the three other people who were shot had no connection with the school in Fort Collins.

Police say one of the four shot is believed to be the suspect. The Coloradoan reports that person is among those who are dead.

Police say the suspected shooter was known to at least one of the victims.

___

11:05 a.m.

Fort Collins police say four people were shot — and at least one of them was killed — outside an apartment building about a mile from Colorado State University, but that they're not looking for any suspects.

Sgt. Matt Johnson says the victims of the shooting early Thursday include "both deceased and injured." He did not elaborate. The victims' names weren't immediately released.

University spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola says it isn't known if any students or employees at the school were involved.

The shooting occurred west of campus. University police sent text and email alerts to students and employees at 2:35 a.m. alerting them to the incident. By 4:35 a.m., police said there was no ongoing threat.

Ciaravola says CSU has offered counseling for anyone affected by the incident.

___

10:20 a.m.

Police in Fort Collins are investigating a fatal shooting at a housing complex about a mile from Colorado State University.

Police spokesman Matt Johnson that four people were involved in Thursday's shooting, including some who died and some who were wounded.

It is unclear if students were involved.

Police are not looking for any suspects and say there's no threat to the community.

Campus police alerted students about the shooting and warned them to stay inside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video