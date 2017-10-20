Protesters march as they carry placards reading "Out Al Shabab", left, and "Oh God, have mercy on the dead" near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of people took to the streets of Somalia's capital Wednesday in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack, as two people were arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300.
Protesters march as they carry placards reading "Out Al Shabab", left, and "Oh God, have mercy on the dead" near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of people took to the streets of Somalia's capital Wednesday in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack, as two people were arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo
Protesters march as they carry placards reading "Out Al Shabab", left, and "Oh God, have mercy on the dead" near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of people took to the streets of Somalia's capital Wednesday in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack, as two people were arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo

Nation & World

US drone strike targets al-Shabab after Somalia attack

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 9:30 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

Thousands of anguished Somalis gathered to pray Friday at the site of the country's deadliest attack, while the U.S. military said it had resumed its fight against extremist group al-Shabab with a drone strike.

"This pain will last for years," said a sheikh leading the prayers, as long lines of mourners stood in front of flattened or tangled buildings. More than 300 people were killed and nearly 400 wounded in Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu, with scores said to be missing.

The U.S. drone strike occurred Monday about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of the capital, the U.S. Africa Command told The Associated Press. It said it was still assessing the results.

Al-Shabab has been blamed but has not commented on the bombing, which Somali intelligence officials say was meant to target Mogadishu's heavily fortified international airport. Several countries have embassies there.

The U.S. has stepped up military involvement in the long-fractured Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded operations against the group early this year. The U.S. has carried out at least 19 drone strikes in Somalia since January, according to The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Earlier this week, a Pentagon spokesman said the United States has about 400 troops in Somalia and "we're not going to speculate" about sending more.

In April, the U.S. announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the country in roughly two decades. The U.S. said it was for logistics training of Somalia's army and that about 40 troops were taking part.

Weeks later, a service member was killed during an operation against al-Shabab. He was the first American to die in combat in Somalia since 1993.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video