FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo watch towers and the barbed wire fence of the former Nazi death camp Majdanek are photographed outside the city of Lublin in eastern Poland. German prosecutors say friday, Oct. 20, 2017 they have charged a former guard at the Majdanek death camp with being an accessory to murder on allegations the 96-year-old served during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo watch towers and the barbed wire fence of the former Nazi death camp Majdanek are photographed outside the city of Lublin in eastern Poland. German prosecutors say friday, Oct. 20, 2017 they have charged a former guard at the Majdanek death camp with being an accessory to murder on allegations the 96-year-old served during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed. Czarek Sokolowski, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo watch towers and the barbed wire fence of the former Nazi death camp Majdanek are photographed outside the city of Lublin in eastern Poland. German prosecutors say friday, Oct. 20, 2017 they have charged a former guard at the Majdanek death camp with being an accessory to murder on allegations the 96-year-old served during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed. Czarek Sokolowski, file AP Photo

Nation & World

German prosecutors charge former Majdanek death camp guard

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:58 AM

BERLIN

A former guard at the Majdanek death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland has been charged in Germany with being an accessory to murder for allegedly serving there during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed, Frankfurt prosecutors said Friday.

The 96-year-old Frankfurt resident, whose name wasn't released under German privacy regulations, is alleged to have served at the death camp near the Polish city of Lublin between August 1943 and January 1944.

Prosecutors allege that as a 22-year-old member of the SS's Death's Head division, the man worked as a perimeter guard and in the camp's guard towers.

"According to the known evidence, the suspect, as well as all other SS members of the camp, knew of the cruel and organized mass murder," prosecutors said in a statement.

In particular, the indictment accuses the man of supporting the so-called Operation "Erntefest" — Operation Harvest Festival — on November 3, 1943.

On that day, at least 17,000 Jewish prisoners from the Majdanek camp and others who were being used as forced laborers in and around Lublin were shot in ditches just outside the camp. Music was blared from the Majdanek loudspeakers to mask the sound of the executions.

The Frankfurt resident charged Friday "contributed in his role as a perimeter guard and as a tower guard, and thus knowingly and deliberately aided" the killings, prosecutors said.

No trial date has been set.

More than 70 years after the end of World War II, German prosecutors continue to bring new cases against former Nazi war crimes suspects. Due to their advanced ages, the task of getting suspects to trial is getting increasingly difficult, but prosecutors have secured notable convictions in recent years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video