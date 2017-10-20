German prosecutors charge former Majdanek death camp guard

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo watch towers and the barbed wire fence of the former Nazi death camp Majdanek are photographed outside the city of Lublin in eastern Poland. German prosecutors say friday, Oct. 20, 2017 they have charged a former guard at the Majdanek death camp with being an accessory to murder on allegations the 96-year-old served during a period when at least 17,000 Jews were killed. Czarek Sokolowski, file AP Photo