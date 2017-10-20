Nation & World

India looking forward to visit by US secretary of state

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:44 AM

NEW DELHI

India on Friday said it is looking forward to a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson next week to further strengthen a partnership based on a shared commitment to a rule-based international order.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar welcomed a recent statement by Tillerson calling for an expansion of strategic ties.

"We appreciate his positive evaluation of the relationship and share his optimism about its future directions," Kumar said.

In an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, Tillerson on Wednesday said the world needs the U.S. and India to have a strong partnership as he pointedly criticized China, which he accused of challenging international norms needed for global stability.

He said the United States and India shared goals of security, free navigation, free trade and an international rules-based order which is increasingly under strain.

Both India and China have benefited from that order, but Tillerson said India had done so while respecting the rules and norms, while China had "at times" undermined them. He alluded to China's island building and expansive territorial claims in seas where Beijing has long-running territorial disputes with Southeast Asian neighbors.

Tillerson's remarks come as a boost to India at a time when its ties with China have suffered a setback following a recent border standoff.

In his Afghan strategy unveiled in August, U.S. President Donald Trump asked India to do more to help Afghanistan's development.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video