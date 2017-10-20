Cleric bans poses by Cyprus churches over lewd wedding photo

FILE - In this Saturday, July 6, 2013, file photo a woman walks outside the Ayia Thekli Saint Thekla) Christian orthodox church near Ayia Napa resort in the southeast of the island of Cyprus. Couples who marry in civil ceremonies have been banned from taking wedding photos outside places of worship in a Cyprus region known for hosting destination weddings, a senior Orthodox Christian cleric announced Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.