Nation & World

Man attacks people at Polish shopping mall; 1 dead, 7 hurt

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:31 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A man attacked people with a knife Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said. Shoppers detained the attacker until police could arrive.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at a mall in the town of Stalowa Wola, according to Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town's police. The alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town, he told The Associated Press.

His weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital, the regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, Anna Klee, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told PAP.

She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him to police when they arrived.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Eight people in all were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, Wierszyna said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video