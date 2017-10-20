Nation & World

The Latest: Police seek motive in Poland mall stabbings

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 10:08 AM

WARSAW, Poland

The Latest on a knife attack at a shopping mall in Poland (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Poland's national police says investigators don't yet know why a man attacked shoppers at a mall with a knife, killing one person and wounding seven others.

Police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka said the 27-year-old Polish man wasn't drunk when he attacked people at the VIVO! mall in his hometown in southern Poland, Stalowa Wola. He says blood tests are being done to determine if he was under the influence of drugs.

Ciarka says the suspect acted "irrationally" and his motives were not known. He had not been known to the police before the attack.

A 50-year-old woman died in the hospital and seven others remained hospitalized after the man allegedly stabbed them in the back.

He was apprehended by other shoppers and held until officers arrived and took him into custody.

___

4:45 p.m.

Police say a man has attacked people with a knife at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others. Shoppers detained the attacker until police could arrive.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at a mall in the town of Stalowa Wola. Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town's police, says the alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town.

The regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, Anna Klee, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying the man's weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital. She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him to police when they arrived.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video