China supports Myanmar 'safeguarding peace and stability'

Guo Yezhou, vice minister of the International Department of China's Communist Party, speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of China's 19th Party Congress in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Guo said China supports Myanmar in "safeguarding peace and stability" and won't join other nations in condemning it for what many consider a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo