Czech billionaire and leader of the ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis gestures before casting his vote during the parliamentary elections in Pruhonice, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Czechs are voting in a parliamentary election whose result could see yet another euro-skeptic government on the continent. Two hundred seats are up for grab in the lower house of Parliament in the two-day ballot that began on Friday. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Nation & World

Czechs vote in parliamentary election for second day

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 2:18 AM

PRAGUE

Czech citizens are voting for a second day in a parliamentary election that could install another euroskeptic government in Central Europe.

Two days of balloting that started Friday are being held to fill 200 seats in the Czech Republic's lower house of Parliament.

Voting wraps up on Saturday afternoon and results are expected late in the day.

The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis was the front-runner heading into the election. Polls show he is likely to become the next prime minister despite allegations of fraud linked to EU subsidies.

Babis has been critical of the European Union; he opposes the EU's quota system on redistributing refugees and setting a date for adopting the euro.

Eight parties and groupings are in line to win seats.

