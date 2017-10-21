WHO chief selects Zimbabwe's Mugabe as 'goodwill ambassador'

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, during his meeting with South African President Jacob Zuma, at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has long faced United States sanctions over his government's human rights abuses, but the World Health Organization new director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus is making the longtime African leader a "goodwill ambassador" Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Themba Hadebe AP Photo