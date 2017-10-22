President incumbent Borut Pahor looks at his counter-candidates ahead of a televised debate at Slovenia's public TV, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Slovenia, the Alpine home country of Melania Trump, is holding a presidential election Sunday that incumbent President Borut Pahor _ a former fashion model, like the U.S. first lady _ is favored to win. Eight other candidates are vying for the largely ceremonial, but still influential head of state post.
Nation & World

Slovenians choose president as Pahor seeks re-election

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 12:12 AM

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia

Slovenians are voting in a presidential election with polls predicting an easy re-election for President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician and former model known for his use of social media.

Some 1.7 million voters on Sunday were choosing among nine candidates for the largely ceremonial but influential post. This nation in Central Europe is a member of the European Union and the homeland of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Slovenia's presidency holds no executive powers. However, the president proposes the prime minister, who runs the government, and the president's opinion carries weight on important issues.

Pre-election surveys say Pahor could possibly win a majority of votes and avoid a runoff. His main opponent is Marjan Sarec, a former comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik.

