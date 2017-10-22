Former President Barack Obama, left, and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy stand on stage after Obama gave remarks during a canvassing event for Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Hillary Clinton to campaign for NJ Democrat in governor race

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:18 AM

HARRISON, N.J.

Hillary Clinton is set to campaign for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy days after former President Barack Obama campaigned for him.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of an invitation to the Sunday event in Harrison. Comedian Whoopi Goldberg will also be there.

Individual tickets for the event featuring the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee are listed at $1,000, but the invitation asks potential guests to consider giving the top contribution, $4,300.

Obama appeared at what was billed as a canvass kickoff for Murphy in Newark on Thursday.

Unlike the event with Obama, the Clinton appearance is not open to the media.

Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) in the Nov. 7 contest to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

