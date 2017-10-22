Ambulances stand at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Police say a man with a knife has lightly wounded several people in Munich. Officers are looking for the assailant. Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz square area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.
Nation & World

Suspect in Munich stabbing sent to psychiatric hospital

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 7:04 AM

BERLIN

Police say the suspect in a knife attack in Munich that left eight people lightly wounded has been sent to a psychiatric hospital.

The suspect, a 33-year-old German, was arrested a few hours after stabbing and punching passers-by just outside downtown Munich on Saturday. No one was seriously hurt, and police said shortly after the arrest they suspected he had psychological problems.

The dpa news agency reported that investigator Josef Wimmer said Sunday the suspect gave contradictory information while being questioning and claimed to feel threatened by a family, without being able to give details.

He also said that the noise of a police helicopter put him off attacking more people.

A judge on Sunday ordered him sent to a psychiatric hospital.

