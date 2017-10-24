Nation & World

Indonesia parliament endorses draconian law on groups

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:10 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's parliament has endorsed a presidential decree that gives officials sweeping powers to ban organizations deemed as threats to national unity.

The decree, signed in July by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has already been used to ban Hizbut Tahrir, an Islamic organization that advocates for a global caliphate. It required parliamentary approval to become permanent law.

The decree allows officials to sidestep the courts when banning organizations, and rights groups have criticized it as draconian.

Lawmakers from 10 parties, including Widodo's governing coalition, voted 314 to 131 on Tuesday to amend a law regulating mass organizations in line with the decree. More than three quarters of lawmakers in the 560-seat legislature were present for the vote.

About 1,000 people from Muslim groups protested outside parliament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video