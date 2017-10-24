Nation & World

Indonesian police arrest 9 suspected Islamic militants

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:15 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian counterterrorism police say they arrested nine suspected Islamic militants, including an alleged bomb maker who eluded capture for five years.

Police spokesman Rikwanto said Tuesday that Bakri Baroncong was believed to have made the explosives for a failed attempt to kill the governor of South Sulawesi province in 2012. Bakri had avoided capture for more than five years and was tracked down at an Islamic boarding school in the province.

Five suspected militants were arrested in Pekanbaru city in Sumatra and two others in Central Java province.

The ninth suspect, Hendrasti Wijanarko, was captured in East Java province. He was linked to four militants convicted over a plot to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

