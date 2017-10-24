AP source: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, attorney Marc Elias, one of several lawyers who appeared in the in the case of Wittman v. Personhuballah, stands on the plaza of the Supreme Court in Washington. Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia. That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on Oct. 24, 2017, to The Associated Press. The person says the arrangement, first reported by The Washington Post, was coordinated by a lawyer for the campaign and the DNC and his law firm. That lawyer, Marc Elias, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo