10 Things to Know for Wednesday

FILE - This file photo released Monday, Sept 4, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing on pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine-guns, in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. As U.S.-allied fighters hurtle down the eastern banks of the Euphrates River, a showdown could ensue between the U.S. and Russia, whose allies are racing to take over the same strategic oil-rich territory from the Islamic State group. SANA via AP, File)