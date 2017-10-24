Nation & World

Trump urges UN nations to confront those who threaten terror

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:34 PM

UNITED NATIONS

President Donald Trump is using a proclamation on United Nations Day to urge its 193 member states to work together as the world organization's founders intended "and confront those who threaten chaos, turmoil and terror."

Stressing the importance of multilateralism, he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to U.N. goals and said its purpose "remains as essential today as ever before" — to have diverse nations cooperate "to preserve sovereignty, enhance security, build prosperity, and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Trump's tweet and proclamation marking Tuesday's 72nd anniversary of the entry into force of the U.N. Charter came four days after the president met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the White House for their first extended conversation, which included North Korea, Myanmar, Syria, Iraq, terrorism and U.N. reform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video