Nation & World

Iraq's Kurds offer to freeze results of independence vote

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 11:45 PM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's self-ruled Kurdish region has offered to freeze the results of its controversial independence vote as part of a dialogue with Baghdad.

The proposal was unlikely to be accepted by Baghdad, which demands that the results be annulled before it takes part in any negotiations with the Kurds over relations between the central government and the region.

The regional government in a statement on its website also called for an immediate ceasefire in areas claimed by both Baghdad and the Kurds. Clashes have been taking place since federal security forces deployed this month.

The majority of Kurds voted last month for independence in a controversial but symbolic referendum that Baghdad has so refused to acknowledge, considering it unconstitutional.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video