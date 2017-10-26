Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)

Nation & World

The Latest: At least 4 dead in Finland train crash

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 1:02 AM

HELSINKI

The Latest on train crash in southern Finland (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police in Finland say that at least four people have been killed in a train crash in the south of the country.

The crash happened early Thursday in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

___

10:20 a.m.

Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video